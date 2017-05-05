 

Honoring:

If you think this page contains objectionable content, please submit a report.

Wish-A-Thon 2023
Wish Your Way™ Fundraising
Wish-A-Thon 2023
Wish Your Way™ Fundraising

GOAL REACHED!

17%
Raised:

$10,465.30

Goal:

$60,000.00

Donors:

TOP PARTICIPANTS
Adam and Alina Smith, Emily Smith, & Dailey Smith
$315
Alli Barnes
$105
Amber Brown
$105
Angela Glad
$52
Anna E.
$52
Annie
$26
Anonymous
$105
Anonymous
$105
Anonymous
$105
Anonymous
$105
Anonymous
Anonymous
Anonymous
$105
Anonymous
$105
Anonymous
Anonymous
$100
Anonymous
$84
Anonymous
$52
Anonymous
$31
Anonymous
$27
Anonymous
$26
Anonymous
$26
Anonymous
Anonymous
$21
Anonymous
Anonymous
Anonymous
$10
Anonymous
$10
Anonymous Urban Air
$210
Asha
$10
BILL KAUFMANN
$210
Bill McEachnie
$52
Bill Sawyer
$500
Bioactress
$26
Braswell Family
Caitlin Fogarty
Casey Wright
$52
Chad Carter
$105
Cheryl DeWald
$105
Cindy Froelich
$105
Cindy Wilcox
$26
Colby, Alex, Davie, and Elliot Heartswell. &#10084;&#65039;
$105
Dana
$52
David Brodie
$52
Denise
$10
DeWitt Law Firm
$525
Dona
$52
Donna
$21
Dorothy & Albert Gessman
$262
Doug J.
$105
Ed Lanius
$15
Ellen Bronikowski
$105
Emma P
$21
George Engelmayr
$105
Glen Edwards
$105
Harry W Rogers
$105
In honor of Morgan Spira
Jason K
$26
JC Campese
$105
Jeff and Terri
$105
Joe Kelley WDBO
$1,050
Joe O
$5
Joe Russo
$100
Joe Tatai
$52
JOETTA RAYLOTS
$105
Juan rosado
$52
Julie Smith
$31
Karen Brigmond
$21
Kate K
$26
Keith M.
$52
Keith O'Daniel
$21
Kurt Holbrook
$105
Larry
$73
Lauren
$36
Lawrence Hull
$105
Lee Leland
$52
Lee Leland
$25
Link Family
$105
Lisbeth Fernandez
$52
Lynn Roeder
$25
M. Rytel
$42
Mad Cat Tattoo supply Wells
$105
Majdali Family
$126
Matt Jones
$26
McCarthy Family
$52
Melanie Fernandez
$10
Michael
$105
Mo
$52
Monica May
$105
Mrs. Jaequeline Heuck
$52
Ms. Grumpypants
$21
Nixxy
$10
Norah
$10
Olivia James
$21
Pattie Segarra
$400
Peter
$210
Rob
$52
Robert Rutherford
$105
Ruthie Sanchez
$52
Ryan R
$105
S Tyson
$100
Sasja
$52
Scott Thomas Pool Service
$105
Shelby Miller
$5
Stephanie Fernandez
$15
Steven Rivera
$105
Sweet Missions Cafe & Bakery
$105
T2D Give Lively
$231
Tami Essmann
$52
The Farach Family
$105
Thomas Wiggins
$105
Venisha Anagurthi
$5
Victor San Inocencio
$100
Virginia B.
$52

Achievements:

Team Captain Team Captain Thanks for being a team captain!
Self Donor Thank you for making a personal donation!
Self Donor Thank you for sending 50+ total emails!
Self Donor Thank you for updating your personal fundraising page!
$100 could help fund items like a new outfit for a modeling wish photo shoot.* $100 could help fund items like a new outfit for a modeling wish photo shoot.* Wish Badge #1: You’ve raised $100+, which could help fund items like a new outfit for a modeling wish photo shoot.
$250 could provide gifts like a lens and camera bag for a child's photography wish.* $250 could provide gifts like a lens and camera bag for a child's photography wish.* Wish Badge #2: You’ve raised $250+, which could provide gifts like a lens and camera bag for a child’s photography wish.
$500 could purchase a bicycle and safety helmet for a wish.* $500 could purchase a bicycle and safety helmet for a wish.* Wish Badge #3: You've raised $500+ which could purchase a bicycle and safety helmet for a wish.
$1,000 could supply accessories and furniture for a room redo that brings hope, strength and joy to a wish child.* $1,000 could supply accessories and furniture for a room redo that brings hope, strength and joy to a wish child.* Wish Badge #4: You've raised $1,000+ which could supply accessories and furniture for a room redo that brings hope, strength and joy to a wish child.

*Gifts made through this fundraising campaign are a gift to the entire Make-A-Wish mission. The needs shown are symbolic of the common wish elements associated with each wish and are only representative of our many wish-granting activities. Gifts made will not actually be used to purchase the item or grant the wish described. All gifts will be pooled to meet the needs of Make-A-Wish.

If you think this page contains objectionable content, please inform the system administrator.

GOAL REACHED!

17%
Raised:

$10,465.30

Goal:

$60,000.00

*Gifts made through this fundraising campaign are a gift to the entire Make-A-Wish mission. The needs shown are symbolic of the common wish elements associated with each wish and are only representative of our many wish-granting activities. Gifts made will not actually be used to purchase the item or grant the wish described. All gifts will be pooled to meet the needs of Make-A-Wish.

DONORS

TOP PARTICIPANTS
Adam and Alina Smith, Emily Smith, & Dailey Smith
$315
Alli Barnes
$105
Amber Brown
$105
Angela Glad
$52
Anna E.
$52
Annie
$26
Anonymous
$105
Anonymous
$105
Anonymous
$105
Anonymous
$105
Anonymous
Anonymous
Anonymous
$105
Anonymous
$105
Anonymous
Anonymous
$100
Anonymous
$84
Anonymous
$52
Anonymous
$31
Anonymous
$27
Anonymous
$26
Anonymous
$26
Anonymous
Anonymous
$21
Anonymous Urban Air
$210
BILL KAUFMANN
$210
Bill McEachnie
$52
Bill Sawyer
$500
Bioactress
$26
Braswell Family
Caitlin Fogarty
Casey Wright
$52
Chad Carter
$105
Cheryl DeWald
$105
Cindy Froelich
$105
Cindy Wilcox
$26
Colby, Alex, Davie, and Elliot Heartswell. &#10084;&#65039;
$105
Dana
$52
David Brodie
$52
DeWitt Law Firm
$525
Dona
$52
Donna
$21
Dorothy & Albert Gessman
$262
Doug J.
$105
Ellen Bronikowski
$105
Emma P
$21
George Engelmayr
$105
Glen Edwards
$105
Harry W Rogers
$105
In honor of Morgan Spira
Jason K
$26
JC Campese
$105
Jeff and Terri
$105
Joe Kelley WDBO
$1,050
Joe Russo
$100
Joe Tatai
$52
JOETTA RAYLOTS
$105
Juan rosado
$52
Julie Smith
$31
Karen Brigmond
$21
Kate K
$26
Keith M.
$52
Keith O'Daniel
$21
Kurt Holbrook
$105
Larry
$73
Lauren
$36
Lawrence Hull
$105
Lee Leland
$52
Lee Leland
$25
Link Family
$105
Lisbeth Fernandez
$52
Lynn Roeder
$25
M. Rytel
$42
Mad Cat Tattoo supply Wells
$105
Majdali Family
$126
Matt Jones
$26
McCarthy Family
$52
Michael
$105
Mo
$52
Monica May
$105
Mrs. Jaequeline Heuck
$52
Ms. Grumpypants
$21
Olivia James
$21
Pattie Segarra
$400
Peter
$210
Rob
$52
Robert Rutherford
$105
Ruthie Sanchez
$52
Ryan R
$105
S Tyson
$100
Sasja
$52
Scott Thomas Pool Service
$105
Steven Rivera
$105
Sweet Missions Cafe & Bakery
$105
T2D Give Lively
$231
Tami Essmann
$52
The Farach Family
$105
Thomas Wiggins
$105
Victor San Inocencio
$100
Virginia B.
$52

Achievements:

Team Captain Team Captain Thanks for being a team captain!
Self Donor Thank you for making a personal donation!
Self Donor Thank you for sending 50+ total emails!
Self Donor Thank you for updating your personal fundraising page!
$100 could help fund items like a new outfit for a modeling wish photo shoot.* $100 could help fund items like a new outfit for a modeling wish photo shoot.* Wish Badge #1: You’ve raised $100+, which could help fund items like a new outfit for a modeling wish photo shoot.
$250 could provide gifts like a lens and camera bag for a child's photography wish.* $250 could provide gifts like a lens and camera bag for a child's photography wish.* Wish Badge #2: You’ve raised $250+, which could provide gifts like a lens and camera bag for a child’s photography wish.
$500 could provide a wish kid with a deep-sea fishing excursion.* $500 could provide a wish kid with a deep-sea fishing excursion.* Wish Badge #3: You’ve raised $500+, which could provide a wish kid with a deep-sea fishing excursion.
$1,000 could provide cruise excursion activities for a wish family.* $1,000 could provide a wish kid with a bicycle and accessories.* Wish Badge #4: You've raised $1,000+ which could provide a wish kid with a bicycle and accessories.

If you think this page contains objectionable content, please inform the system administrator.

Honoring:

If you think this page contains objectionable content, please submit a report.