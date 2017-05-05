Wish-A-Thon 2023

End the summer right by supporting Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida’s Wish-A-Thon presented by City Kia of Greater Orlando! Tune in to WDBO on August 25th from 9 AM - 7 PM to hear the inspirational stories of wish kids and their families hosted by Joe Kelley.
You’ll be able to hear how a trip to the theme parks, participating in a Revolutionary War reenactment, or becoming an actress for a day can change a child’s outlook on life and aid them in their battle against a critical illness diagnosis. Join in on the community effort and help grant the wishes of local wish children today!
Want to make your donation in person? We will be at Urban Air Adventure Park near Cranes Roost in Altamonte Springs all day on August 25th. Be sure to stop by!